Armenia won a hard-fought victory against Liechtenstein in Group J of the World Cup Qualifiers.

The hosts put up a good fight against a dominant Armenia – 69% possession and 26 attempts on goal – however, their hard work was finally undone in the 83rd minute when Frommelt turned into his own net.

In other Group J matches Germany beat Iceland 3-0 and Romania beat Macedonia 3-2.

Armenia will next face Iceland on Sunday, March 28 in Yerevan.