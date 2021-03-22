GLENDALE — Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF) reported 2020 allocations totaling $1,191,505. Over 93% of the 2020 allocations ($1,109,204) supported education related projects in Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk, including, $525,888 in scholarships, $233,893 for the renovation of schools, and $195,512 for laptops and smart phones. In the United States, Lebanon and Syria AEF disbursed $82,301 in scholarships and direct grants to various educational institutions.

In the last decade, AEF allocated over $5.2 million. The majority of this amount funded full tuition university scholarships and the renovation of schools in the remote villages of Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk. AEF has renovated over 200 schools since this program started in 1998. The need to restore schools so that they can actually be used for instruction continues to be extensive. Many of the village schools still have broken windows, leaky roofs, no heating systems and no indoor restrooms. Among the most concerning problems is the mold in the schools from the dampness – a problem that with continuous exposure can cause serious health effects.

“We are very grateful to AEF’s members and supporters whose generous contributions made it possible for us to provide the much-needed help to thousands of deserving students, whether it is renovating their dilapidated schools, providing school supplies or making it possible for them to continue their education through scholarships,” stated AEF Treasurer Vahe Hacopian. “AEF has been able to accomplish all of this with only one part-time employee in its Glendale office and now three employees (all AEF scholarship graduates) in Yerevan. The majority of the work has been done by AEF members, who volunteer countless hours and are never reimbursed for their expenses, which includes travel to Armenia.”

For 71 years AEF has been providing financial assistance to students and educational institutions, including the allocation of funds for student scholarships, school grants and school renovations. This could not have been possible without the generous support of their benefactors and members.