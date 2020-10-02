Author
WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a letter to Secretary of State Pompeo, U.S. Senators led by Senate minority leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, accompanied by ten of their colleagues, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State urging direct engagement with leaders in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to encourage an immediate cease-fire and return to the negotiating table.

The Senators asked that the U.S. reinvigorate the Minsk Group and offer to host a meeting of its members in the United States, immediately suspend all security assistance to Azerbaijan, and that President Trump must convince Turkey to immediately disengage from the conflict. If Turkey is unwilling to step back from active engagement in the conflict, then Senator’s stated “the State Department should immediately suspend all sales and transfers of military equipment to Ankara.”

Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community. ACA also aims to strengthen U.S. – Armenia and U.S. – Artsakh ties, the development of programs promoting sustainable economic growth and good governance in Armenia, while promoting the values and responsibilities of global citizenship.

