Armenia, India to Cooperate in Space Science

NEW DELHI — The Indian Cabinet on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space between India and Armenia that was signed in April during the visit of the Vice-President there, The Hundu Business Line reports.

“This MoU shall enable the areas of cooperation such as space science, technology and applications including remote sensing of the earth, satellite communication and satellite based navigation, space science and planetary exploration, use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system, and application of space technology,” said a statement.

Armenia had expressed interest in cooperating with India in the area of space. Accordingly, a template of framework MoU for space cooperation was provided for further processing at government level.

“Financing of works carried out under this MoU shall be provided by the respective executive organisation with due consideration of national norms and rules concerning budgetary regulations in force in their respective States and within the limits of available resources,” the statement added.