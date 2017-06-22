Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia, India to Cooperate in Space Science
ArmeniaNewsTechnologyWorld

Armenia, India to Cooperate in Space Science

June 22, 2017

NEW DELHI — The Indian Cabinet on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space between India and Armenia that was signed in April during the visit of the Vice-President there, The Hundu Business Line reports.

“This MoU shall enable the areas of cooperation such as space science, technology and applications including remote sensing of the earth, satellite communication and satellite based navigation, space science and planetary exploration, use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system, and application of space technology,” said a statement.

Armenia had expressed interest in cooperating with India in the area of space. Accordingly, a template of framework MoU for space cooperation was provided for further processing at government level.

“Financing of works carried out under this MoU shall be provided by the respective executive organisation with due consideration of national norms and rules concerning budgetary regulations in force in their respective States and within the limits of available resources,” the statement added.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

“Celluloid Exiles: A Brief History of the Armenian Genocide and Diaspora on Film” with Director Eric Nazarian

March 16, 2015

Armenian and UK Military Orchestras Give Concert in Downtown Yerevan

June 23, 2017

Ukraine Recalls Ambassador to Armenia Over Crimea Recognition

March 21, 2014

Azerbaijan Spreads Lies to Avoid Accountability

February 28, 2012

IMF Resident Representative Analyzes Positive and Negative Influences Of EEU Membership On Armenia

October 31, 2014

20th Anniversary of Armenia’s Independence Celebrated in Sydney

October 17, 2011

More Azerbaijani ISIS Fighters Killed in Syria

October 17, 2014

Pressured by His Armenian Opponent Turkish Origin Candidate Recognizes the Armenian Genocide to Win German Left Party Nomination

January 12, 2011

Donations from the Armenian Diaspora Clear Norashenik of Cluster Bombs

May 1, 2014

Armenian Cross-Stone Blessing in Singapore

September 30, 2014

Leave a Comment























 