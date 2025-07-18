YEREVAN — One of Armenia’s key partners in diversifying its international relations has been Iran. Mehdi Sobhani, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia, made this statement during a broadcast on Armenian Public Television.

Speaking about the unblocking of regional transport routes, Ambassador Sobhani stated:

“We are committed to expanding these routes and connections. We have adopted and implemented an independent foreign policy in our relations with Armenia. This policy is not aimed against any other country—it serves the interests of both nations and peoples.”

The ambassador emphasized that Iran’s position remains unchanged: any unblocking of routes must occur under the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.

“The Prime Minister has clearly stated that control will be exercised by Armenia. Beyond that, I haven’t heard anything else. The rest are merely media speculations, and we cannot base an official stance on such assumptions,” Sobhani said in response to a journalist’s question regarding the possible delegation of control over the Syunik route.

“Yerevan will control the Syunik route. Everything will be under the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. Our position on the unblocking of routes is clear and has been stated many times—any unblocking must occur within the framework of Armenia’s sovereignty,” the ambassador added.

“We would like Armenia’s foreign relations with other countries to be natural and positive. We have established independent relations with Armenia and do not view these ties through the lens of any other country.”

“We wish to develop our relations with Armenia in all fields. We want Armenia to live in peace and coexist harmoniously with all its neighbors because that serves the security of our entire region.”

“Among our neighboring countries, Armenia holds a special and unique place. Armenia is our sincere and honorable neighbor. People can interpret that as they wish, but that is the reality.”

“Our policy toward the Republic of Armenia is independent, and the high-ranking leadership of our countries wants these relations to further deepen and develop,” the ambassador said.

According to Mehdi Sobhani, there is mutual political understanding, and the development of relations between the two countries serves the interests of both nations and should be highly valued.

“Of course, we must acknowledge that these relations may also have adversaries who don’t want to see our ties develop in this way. They may try to sow doubt about our positions, leading to misunderstandings and eventually disagreements. However, through meetings and consultations, we can clarify everything and prevent such misconceptions from arising,” he concluded.