LONDON — The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented, over the last 48 hours, a spike in the death toll among Syrian mercenaries in the battles between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan. The new fatalities have risen to 36.

Syrian Observatory sources have reported that fierce battles and clashes are taking place in several strategic locations in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Syrian mercenaries were sent to the frontlines.

Since the breakout of the battles in Azerbaijan, the death toll of Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries rose to 64, while dozens of fighters were injured and went missing.

On the other hand, Turkish security companies and intelligence continue to transfer and train large numbers of members of Turkish-backed factions to fight in Azerbaijan. The number of fighters arrived in Azerbaijan has increased to nearly 1,200 fighters so far; the majority of whom are Syrian Turkmens.

Reliable sources have informed SOHR that the Turkish government has thrown Syrian mercenaries into the ongoing battles in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

After having been told that their task was confined to the “guarding of oil fields and borders” in Azerbaijan, Turkish-backed Syrian factions have been noticeably involved into the Nagorno-Karabakh battles.