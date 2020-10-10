Author
LOS ANGELES — In response to the ongoing hostilities on the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) front lines, Armenians everywhere have been mobilized to help the determined people of Artsakh.

In recent days, a group of Los Angeles-based Armenian philanthropists have hired a specially chartered plane to send medicine, medical supplies, and other equipment to Armenia.

Using this opportunity, the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party sent 10 heavy-duty portable generators to Artsakh on this same flight.

“Thanks to dedicated philanthropists, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has organized a charter flight from Los Angeles to Yerevan, which will deliver several tons of medicines, surgical and medical equipment, and other humanitarian aid to Armenia.” The Yerevan Central Office of the Hayastan All Armenia Fund has announced.

