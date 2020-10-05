OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has halted military export permits to Turkey after allegations that Canadian technology was being used in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Champagne previously ordered an investigation into these claims and announced the freeze today in a statement:

“Over the last several days, certain allegations have been made regarding Canadian technology being used in the military conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Upon learning of these allegations, I immediately directed Global Affairs Canada to investigate these claims.

“In line with Canada’s robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation.

“Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties.

“We call for measures to be taken immediately to stabilize the situation on the ground and reiterate that there is no alternative to a peaceful, negotiated solution to this conflict.” Read the statement.