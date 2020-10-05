Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 48 people.
Facebook 48
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has halted military export permits to Turkey after allegations that Canadian technology was being used in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Champagne previously ordered an investigation into these claims and announced the freeze today in a statement:

“Over the last several days, certain allegations have been made regarding Canadian technology being used in the military conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Upon learning of these allegations, I immediately directed Global Affairs Canada to investigate these claims.

“In line with Canada’s robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation.

“Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties.

“We call for measures to be taken immediately to stabilize the situation on the ground and reiterate that there is no alternative to a peaceful, negotiated solution to this conflict.” Read the statement.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Ombudsman Karen Andreasyan Resigns

YEREVAN — Armenian Ombudsman Karen Andreasyan has tendered a letter of resignation,…

Armenia: Post Velvet Revolution

Amidst protests, resignations and the establishment of a new government, the Republic…

Azerbaijan Frees Armenian Captive Civilian

YEREVAN — A citizen of Armenia who was taken prisoner by Azerbaijani…

Atlanta Falcons Name Steve Sarkisian as New Offensive Coordinator

ATLANTA — Super Bowl finalists Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday morning they have…