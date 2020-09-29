Showing Turkey’s unabashed bias towards Azerbaijan Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu declared “This issue has only one solution – Armenia must withdraw its troops from the territories of Azerbaijan. Until this happens, the problem will not be solved. ”

Together with the vice-chairman of the ruling Justice and Development party, Noonan Kurtulmush, Cavusoglu visited the Azerbaijani ambassador to Ankara Khazar Ibrahimov.

In a statement after the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Minister rejected the OSCE Minsk Group efforts in resolving the conflict. “Turkey, especially after our coming to power, has made a lot of efforts to resolve this issue in a political, peaceful way. However, they [OSCE Minsk Group] did not produce any results either,” Cavusoglu said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister again expressed support for fraternal Azerbaijan, stressing that Turkish diplomacy also works in the interests of Azerbaijani aspirations.

“We stand on the side of Azerbaijan both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. We want to completely solve this problem so that peace and prosperity are established in the Caucasus, in this region. Let the occupied Azerbaijani lands be liberated. About a million of our Azerbaijani brothers, who have become refugees, will return to their homes,” the Turkish minister said.