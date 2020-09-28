In the predawn hours of September 27th, the Azerbaijani armed forces unleashed large scale operations across the length of the Artsakh border.

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Central Committee forcefully condemns the Azerbaijani aggression against Republic of Artsakh. It is apparent, that Aliev’s autocratic regime had planned and coordinated this hostile operation with Turkey and is consistent with Turkish president Rejeb Tayib Erdogan’s expansionist aspirations.

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Central Committee expresses it’s full and unwavering support to Armenia, Artsakh and the heroic Armenian armed forces, while simultaneously committing it’s full capabilities toward the defense of the homeland.

At this time, we urge the international community and the member countries of the OSCE Minsk Group to take all necessary measures toward immediate cessation of military operations and further urge them to forgo the standard calls for restraint on both sides and unequivocally condemn the Azeri and its overtly supportive Turkish actions.

At this perilous moment in time, we are faced with life and death struggle against a vengeful and hateful. Consequently, it is incumbent upon us to be vigilant, united and unified in our purpose. History has repeatedly shown that at grave moments like this, we have always come out victorious when united.

Glory to the Armenian people!

Glory to the Armenian Army!

Deepest respect to our fallen soldiers!

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee

September 27, 2020