YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Friday, via live Facebook broadcast that he will speak at Revival Square in Stepanakert during a gathering on Monday August 5th.

“On August 6, in Stepanakert a very important event will be held – the opening of the Pan-Armenian Games, and on this occasion representatives of all parts of the Armenian nation and representatives of all sectors will gather in Stepanakert. And I think this is a great opportunity to expand the agenda a little bit and talk about our national challenges, about this unique time of our national unity and the opportunities it has created, and about using these opportunities accurately and effectively. And on this occasion, I intend to speak at the Revival Square in Stepanakert on August 5 at 7 pm and I invite all of you to attend that day, because I believe that a very important conversation will take place,” the Prime Minister said.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan will also deliver a speech at the rally, NKR President’s spokesman David Babayan told Azatutyun. – “This event was planned in advance thanks to the agreement of the leaders of the two Armenian states.”

The 7th Pan-Armenian Games will last from August 6 to 17 in Artsakh and Armenia. The motto of the games is “Unification through Sports”.