YEREVAN — The program to nationalize the “Electric Networks of Armenia” (ENA) is ready, and the country will soon enter the practical phase. This was announced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a post on his Facebook page.

“The process will take place in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Armenia,” the post reads.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had earlier announced the government’s intention to bring the company back under public ownership, citing its strategic importance.

“The real owner of the ENA is the people – every citizen is either a consumer or an employee,” Pashinyan said last week.

The developments came just a day after Armenian law enforcement raided current owner Samvel Karapetyan’s Yerevan residence. The Russia-based Armenian businessman, who controls the ENA through his Tashir Group, was subsequently detained.