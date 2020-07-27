GLENDALE — In collaboration between the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) and Adventist Health Glendale, 36 hospital beds, donated by the Glendale Adventist Hospital in late December 2019, were shipped to Yerevan, Armenia with AEBU securing the logistics and the transportation expenditures.

These specially-designed beds were delivered to the Ministry of Health of Armenia and will be distributed to hospitals in Armenia in order to facilitate much-needed upgrades to the health services provided by the hospitals in the regions, especially at a time when every hospital bed counts in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank Adventist Health Glendale for this donation and are grateful to them for their continued support of the health care system in Armenia through numerous assistance programs implemented over the course of many years. We are also pleased to have AEBU spearhead this initiative.” said Tateos Koroghlian a member of the AEBU board.

We would also like to thank Dr. Krikor Krikorian for his generous donation and Armenia Artsakh Fund for making the shipping arrangements.

