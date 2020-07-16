YEREVAN — The Armenian defense ministry has shared video footage of the shoot down of an Azerbaijani Hermes-900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on July 14.
The Hermes 900, estimated at approximately $30 million and made by Israeli company, Elbit Systems, was shot down by the Osa-AKM system modernized in Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the coordinator of the crisis information center of Defense Ministry, said Wednesday at a briefing in Ijevan.
“The expensive flying control system was shot down by the Armenian air defense system using the Osa-AKM system, which is being modernized on the spot. Our military-industrial complex, in fact, a few years ago mastered modernization technologies, and I must say that in recent years the best way to fight Azerbaijani drones are Osa and Osa-AKM systems,” he said.