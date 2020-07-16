Author
UPDATE – Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports fighting has subsided, after Armenian forces destroyed the Azerbaijani tank and artillery firing positions which were targeting the Movses and Aygepar villages. Armenian side is reporting no casualties.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Press Secretary, Shushan Stepanyan posted an update on Facebook stated that Azerbaijani forces attempted to infiltrate the Armenian border at 3:40 a.m. on July 16. As as result, they were pushed back and suffered losses. Following this failed attempt, the Azerbaijani military restarted shelling civilian targets in Movses and Aygepar villages at 5:20 a.m. using mortars and a D-30 howitzer as they continue to attack.

Defense Minister Tonoyan has contacted the OSCE representatives to update them on the situation and inform them that Azeris have sustained “many deaths and injuries” from this attack.

