GLENDALE — On July 29, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian and Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis, had a working meeting at the Glendale Police Department, where they discussed issues of mutual interest involving the safety of Armenian Americans.

Ambassador Baibourtian informed Chief Povilaitis about the ongoing attacks by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as Azeri violence against Armenians in the United States and around the world.

The Consul General noted that violence and vandalism against Armenians has no place in our community or anywhere else in the world.

Police Chief Povilaitis said that ensuring the safety of Glendale residents is a priority for police officers and reiterated his support for the Armenian American community.

