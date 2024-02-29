BERLIN — The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan ended two days of negotiations in Berlin on Thursday, with official Yerevan giving no indications of major progress made towards the signing of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

The Ministers and their delegations discussed perspectives on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Mutual agreement was expressed to continue negotiations on the open issues.

The ministry did not say whether Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov managed to narrow their governments’ differences on key terms of the treaty discussed by them. The Azerbaijani side did not immediately comment on the talks.

Mirzoyan and Bayramov negotiated in the German capital mostly without third-party mediation. They were joined on Wednesday afternoon by Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The latter on Thursday praised Baku and Yerevan for “taking the courageous and at the same time difficult path to a peace treaty.”

“Every meter on the way there counts,” Baerbock wrote on the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter.