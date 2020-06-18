YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia increased by 665 cases to total 18,698.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 18, the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 309, and the total number of recoveries stands at 7,.560

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Yerevan, Health Minister Arsen Torosian warned that the authorities are struggling to keep up with the continuing spread of the disease. Torosian argued that the number of new coronavirus infections is growing faster than that of new hospital beds made available for COVID-19 patients.

In particular, he said, although the total number of intensive-care beds has risen by over 30 percent in the last two weeks virtually all of them are occupied now.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 10,728.

According to official data, 101 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 89,992 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.