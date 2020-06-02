Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 3 people.
Facebook 3
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Over the past day, a record number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) new registered cases and deaths have been recorded in Armenia.

Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 10,009.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 2, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased by 19 (13 men and 6 women between the ages of 53 to 86 years) to total 158, and the total number of recoveries stands at 3,427.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 6,368.

According to official data, 56 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 59,917 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

European Union Reveals Draft of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia

BRUSSELS — The European Union has publicized an extensive agreement to deepen…

Israel’s Agriculture Minister Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

YEREVAN — Israel’s Agriculture Minister Orit Noked laid a wreath at the…

Russian Billionaire Intends to Settle in Karabakh

KARABAKH (RFE/RL) — A controversial Russian businessman, who had become one of…

“Van 1915: The Great Events of Vasbouragan” by Ara Sarafian

FRESNO — Ara Sarafian, director of the London-based Gomidas Institute, will present…