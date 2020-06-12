Author
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 10,524.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 3, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased by 12 for a total of 170, and the total number of recoveries stands at 3,427.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 6,841.

According to official data, 59 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 61,650 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

