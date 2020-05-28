Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ISTANBUL (Armradio) — The Surp Grigor Lusavorich (St. Gregory the Illuminator) Armenian Church in Istanbul’s Scutari district has been attacked, Ermenihaber.am reports.

According to the source, on May 23, an unknown person brutally ripped off a cross from the church door. The moment of the attack was caught on cameras.

The church leadership has issued a statement on the incident, noting that a complaint has been filed with the police.

A new cross has been placed on the gate.

The incident comes weeks after an attack on an Armenian church in Istanbul’s Bakirkoy district.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

California State Assembly Honors Victims on the 100-year Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Legislature continued its demand to the Federal…

Armenia Threatens Stronger Military Action Against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN — President Serzh Sarkisian on Monday accused Azerbaijan of again heightening…

Woman Gives Birth on Novosibirsk-Yerevan Flight

Baby Named After Flight Attendant YEREVAN — A passenger who gave birth…

Vahan Shirkhanyan: Armenia Facing Acute Economic and Political Crisis

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party Central Committee member Vahan Shirkhanyan answering questions of…