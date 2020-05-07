Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia totals to 7,7774.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of May 27, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased to 98, with total number of recoveries at 3,255.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 4,377.

According to official data, 44 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 53,678 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

\’Four Pianos on One Stage\’: European Musicians to Play Unique Concert in Yerevan

YEREVAN (Tert.am) — The Armenian State Chamber Orchestra will host on Wednesday…

Tigran Paskevychian’s “Oh, Fatherland, Cold and Sweet” Documentary at Ararat-Eskijian Museum

MISSION HILLS — Ararat-Eskijian Museum will be screening “Oh, Fatherland, Cold and…

The IDeA Foundation Statement: Our Duty is to Help Syrian-Armenians

YEREVAN — The IDeA Foundation issued a statement on Syrian-Armenians: ”The IDeA…

Ani Aprahamian to Speak at Ararat-Eskijian on “Science, Technology, and Education in Armenia”

MISSION HILLS — Dr. Ani Aprahamian, Director of the Alikhanyan National Science…