Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 163, for a total of 2,782.
According to the report, as of May 6, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,135, and those who have passed away due to the virus stands at 40.
The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 1,600.
In total, 26,929 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

