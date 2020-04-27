Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 62, for a total of 1,808.
According to the report posted on the Center’s official website, as of April 27, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus now stands at 848.
Over the past day one more patient diagnosis of COVID-19 has died, for a total of 29 deaths in Armenia. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 931.