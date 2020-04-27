Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0
Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 62, for a total of 1,808.
According to the report posted on the Center’s official website, as of April 27, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus now stands at 848.
Over the past day one more patient diagnosis of COVID-19 has died, for a total of 29 deaths in Armenia. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 931.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobian: Armenia Should Help Evacuating Syrian Armenians from Aleppo

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — With no end in sight to the bloody civil…

Hrant Dink Murder Instigator Gets Life Sentence Another Acquitted

Dink family lawyer, Fethiye Çetin, slammes the ruling ISTANBUL  — A Turkish…

Bridging Memories in a Contested Geography – Eastern Turkey Between Western Armenia and Northern Kurdistan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan University Armenia Studies Program to present a…

AMAA Celebrates Christmas with Children in Armenia and Artsakh

PARAMUS, NJ — On January 14 and 15, the Hall at the…