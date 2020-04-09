BOSTON — “We survived the 1915, the Armenian Genocide. Together we will defeat COVID 19.” This is the message carried by “Peace of Art” www.Peaceofart.org since April 1st, which has been posted on digital displays in various cities of Massachusetts, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Daniel Varoujan Hejinian, founding president of Peace of Art, Inc., stated that “if the Armenian nation was able to survive the genocide and reborn from ashes, together we can also fight and overcome COVID 19, the epidemic that is currently facing mankind, against which all nations and religions are equal. We must unite to defeat major epidemics, disasters, and prevent genocides, because a crime against one nation is a crime against all humanity.”

In 2003, Peace of Art, Inc., a non-profit educational humanitarian organization, was founded in Boston. This organization uses the universal language of art to raise awareness of the human condition, and to promote peaceful solution to conflicts, and promotes the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The billboards that went live on April 1st are located on Route 1 in Walpole, and Route 106 Junction in Plainville, Massachusetts.