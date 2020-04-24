GLENDALE – Watch live the Armenian Genocide Commemoration on Friday April 24th 2020 at 10am – 10pm, brought to you by the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles, the Unified Young Armenians, and the Armenian Genocide Committee. Click Here
