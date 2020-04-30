LOS ANGELES – With 55 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 1,111 deaths and 23,182 positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health – Environmental Health Specialist Nona Oganisyan, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

The City of Los Angeles, is providing free COVID-19 testing to ALL Los Angeles residents, whether or not you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Priority for the same or next day testing will still be given to people with symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Testing is also prioritized for certain critical front-line workers who interact with the public while working. All Los Angeles County residents can find out if they are eligible for a test and schedule an appointment at a drive-up mobile testing site, by visiting https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, the city of Glendale continues as one of the highest affected with 564 positive COVID-19 cases, and 20 deaths to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (237 cases), East Hollywood (125 cases), Hollywood (190 cases), Little Armenia (88 cases), Montebello (130 cases), North Hollywood (341 cases), Northridge (163 cases), Pasadena (393 cases), Sunland (98 cases), and Tujunga (66 cases).

Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities remain of concern to public health officials. The following facilities with high numbers of Armenian residents have been affected: Alexandria Care Center, Montrose Healthcare Center, Glendale Post Acute Center, Ararat Convalescent Hospital, Ararat Assisted Living, Brier Oak on Sunset and Burbank Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center among others.

For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit:

http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/ .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded their list of symptoms that people are experiencing when they are positive for COVID-19, these are; having a cough, shotness of breath, having a fever, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, having a sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell. Be on the lookout for these symptoms and call your provider if you are experiencing even mild illness. If you need a provider, call 211.

Given the current economic crisses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 211 can also connect older adults and people with differing abilities to delivery of meals and critical goods.

