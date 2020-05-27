Author
Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 82, for a total of 2,148.

According to the report, as of May 1, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus now stands at 977.
Over the past day a 27-year-old girl died t diagnosed with COVID-19 died, increasing the total number of deaths in Armenia to 33.
The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 1,136.
In total, 22,177 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

To date, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Artsakh. So far, 8 cases have been recorded, 5 people have recovered, 6 people have been isolated, the total number of people in Artsakh tested stands at 287 with no recorded deaths.

