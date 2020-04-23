STEPANAKERT (Armradio) — The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has shared the photos of the Azerbaijani Orbiter drone downed on Tuesday.

The air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army downed an Azerbaijani Orbiter unmanned aerial vehicle as it entered Artsakh’s airspace, the Defense Ministry said earlier.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry says the number of flights carried out by the enemy’s air forces in the areas adjacent to the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Karabakh armed forces, which are of both educational and reconnaissance nature, has increased.

“In addition to various types of fighter jets and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in these operations, which, unlike the first ones, often try to penetrate into the airspace of the Artsakh Republic for reconnaissance purposes,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry urged the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative steps and assures that any offensive action will receive a worthy response.