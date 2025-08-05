GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California’s most anticipated evening of the year, the Heritage Gala, is set for Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, with reservations, sponsorships, and program book ad opportunities now open.

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring live on-stage entertainment, an inspiring program recognizing distinguished honorees, and a celebration of a historic milestone as the museum nears completion. With the structural framework now standing and the curation of the Permanent Exhibition officially underway, the gala will mark a transformative chapter for the cultural and educational landmark.

The Permanent Exhibition will celebrate the story of the Armenian people from ancient beginnings to the modern-day contributions, offering an immersive look at the resilience, influence, and cultural identity of the Armenian American community.

“We are excited to invite you to the Heritage Gala, a celebration that reflects the rich heritage and enduring legacy of the Armenian American community,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “As the museum’s framework stands tall and the curation of the Permanent Exhibition begins, we see more than a building taking shape. We see a symbol of our shared history, culture, and the profound contributions Armenians have made to the world, rising as a testament to resilience and unity.”

Following the formal program, guests will transition to a lively post-reception featuring a live DJ, and a cigar bar to close the night.

The Armenian American Museum is a world class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

Heritage Gala sponsorship, program book ads, and ticket reservations are due by October 27, 2025.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Director of Development and Major Gifts Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.