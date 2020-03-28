Author
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The U.S. State Department and USAID announced today, that they are providing Armenia with $1.1 million in health assistance in respose to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the Armenian Council of America (ACA).

The aid will help prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication, and more.

The US has invested nearly $106 million in health assistance to Armenia thus far and over $1 billion total for the past two decades.

The State Department and USAID have allocated $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help countries in need, in addition to the funding that is already provided to the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

ACA commends the State Department in providing much needed healthcare assistance to Armenia during this global pandemic. We hope that the Trump Administration will also reverse course and continue providing aid for the demining efforts in Artsakh through the HALO Trust.

