ALFORTVILLE – Receiving an overwhelming majority of the votes cast for the Alfortville City Council, Saro Mardiryan, Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP) President of France, won the seat of City Councilmember in the March 15 municipal elections in France.

Mardiryan was on the “Alfortville, notre bien commun” slate made up of 45 individuals from various political parties led by Luc Carvounas.

“I am honored and proud of this result, 56.99%, or 10 points more than the list led by Luc Carvounas during the municipal elections of 2014,” said Mardiryan.

“In 2014, we did not have an alliance with Luc Carvounas. The work of rapprochement began at that time where we learned to trust each other and to work together. We took our full share in this great victory, which lies in the openness made by Luc Carvounas both with the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party and with other forces of the Left and civil society. This strategy paid off! Beyond this result, I am also very happy to wear high the colors of the mother of all Armenian political parties,” said Mardiryan.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the installation of the city council was postponed to a later date in upcoming months where the mayor of the city will be elected, as well as 16 deputy mayors, including Saro Mardiryan.

“We have worked hard with our compatriots and we will continue to work hard on the basis of our unique heritage and our universal humanitarian values,” added Mardiryan.