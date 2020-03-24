LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed two new deaths and 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). One individual was older than 65 with underlying health conditions from Glendale, and the other individual between 30-50, from a location that is still under investigation. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours there have been 199 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 536 cases across all areas of LA County, including seven deaths. Upon completion of investigations, one case reported earlier was not a LA County resident. As of today, 90 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of each and every person lost to COVID-19, and we send our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase over the last 48 hours and sadly, we expect positive case counts to rise dramatically over the next three weeks. Social distancing is our best tool against this pandemic and it is critical that all residents obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order. Assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Staying six feet away from others and limiting all non-essential activities outside our homes is the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. If you are ill with even mild illness, please stay isolated from others for at least 7 days until you are fever and symptom free for 3 days.”

On March, 21 Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order. The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that should remain closed. The Order can be found online: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.