YEREVAN — Armenian health authorities reported first coronavirus-linked death on Thursday ten days after declaring a state of emergency to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Health, Alina Nikoghosyan, said the 72-year victim suffered from multiple medical conditions, including a heart disease, and died one day after being transferred to an intensive care unit of Yerevan’s Nork hospital.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the latter’s life because of the accompanying diseases,” she wrote on Facebook. Nikoghosian did not identify the victim.

Other Armenian officials said earlier in the day that two elderly persons infected with coronavirus are in “extremely grave” condition. One of them is a U.S. citizen, according Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

As of Thursday morning, Armenian health authorities confirmed a total of 290 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 265 cases reported the previous day. Health Minister Arsen Torosian said on Wednesday night that 36 infected persons are suffering from pneumonia at the moment.

