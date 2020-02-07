YEREVAN — King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will arrive in Armenia on February 10 for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

President Sarkissian and the King of Jordan met in April 2019 l during a working visit of the Armenian President to Jordan. The President invited the King to visit Armenia.

An official welcoming ceremony is planned for the King of Jordan at the residence of the President of Armenia, followed by their conversation. Then the leaders of the two countries will deliver a speech on the theme of “Religion and Tolerance.”

During the visit, King Abdullah will also meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II in Etchmiadzin. The king will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd Genocide Memorial.

Abdullah II Ibn al-Hussein al-Hashimi enjoys great authority in the Islamic world. He is a representative of the Hashimian dynasty, the 41st generation of the Prophet Muhammad, and ascended the throne on February 7, 1999.