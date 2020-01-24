Author
BETHLEHEM — Prince Charles of the Great Britain on Friday visited the Armenian Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasryan said in a post on Facebook.

Prince Charles was welcomed by His Eminence Abp. Sevan Gharibian, the Canon Sacrist of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and presented him the history of the Armenian presence in the Holy Land and the mission carried out by the Armenian Patriarchate.

On behalf of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem His Eminence gifted the prince an Armenian ceramic handmade plate.

Sevan Gharibian also remembered the famous sentence of Hitler, “Who after all remembers the Armenian Genocide?” He expressed hope that instead of might the justice will become right.

