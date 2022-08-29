Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT – A meeting of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council chaired today by Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan decided that starting from 8 p.m. August 30, the land communication between Artsakh and Armenia will be carried out through a new road bypassing the Lachin corridor that was handed over to Azerbaijan on August 25.

Harutyunyan recalled that under a statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020 the new road will have the same status as the Lachin corridor and will be protected by Russian peacekeepers.

Harutyunyan said the temporary 4.7 km-long road connecting the new road to the Goris-Stepanakert highway has been covered with asphalt.

In early August, Artsakh authorities announced that the Azerbaijani side, through Russian peacekeepers, demanded that the communication between Artsakh and Armenia be organized through a new route bypassing Lachin.

The Armenian population of Lachin and two villages of Akhavno and Nerkin Sus were told to leave before the August 25 deadline.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

President Barack Obama: The United States Has Been a Steadfast Partner of Armenia

President of the United States Barack Obama sent a congratulatory message to…

SDHP-ADL Consultative Meeting

On Wednesday, February 9, 2011, a consultative meeting was held between Armenian…

Azeris Kill One More Armenian Soldier

Baku is again aggravating the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on…

Ireland – Armenia 2-1: Controversial Refereeing Costs Armenia a Place in Euro-2012 Play-Offs

DUBLIN — Republic of Ireland were allowed to totter through to a…