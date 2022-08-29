STEPANAKERT – A meeting of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council chaired today by Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan decided that starting from 8 p.m. August 30, the land communication between Artsakh and Armenia will be carried out through a new road bypassing the Lachin corridor that was handed over to Azerbaijan on August 25.

Harutyunyan recalled that under a statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020 the new road will have the same status as the Lachin corridor and will be protected by Russian peacekeepers.

Harutyunyan said the temporary 4.7 km-long road connecting the new road to the Goris-Stepanakert highway has been covered with asphalt.

In early August, Artsakh authorities announced that the Azerbaijani side, through Russian peacekeepers, demanded that the communication between Artsakh and Armenia be organized through a new route bypassing Lachin.

The Armenian population of Lachin and two villages of Akhavno and Nerkin Sus were told to leave before the August 25 deadline.