ISTANBUL — Within the scope of its cultural heritage studies between 2016 and 2018, Hrant Dink Foundation conducted a research with a view to reveal Armenian cultural heritage of Kayseri, Adana and Sivas. As an output of these studies, the books Sivas with its Armenian Cultural Heritage, Adana with its Armenian Cultural Heritage and Develi with its Armenian Cultural Heritage have been published, in addition to the “A walk through forgotten streets” memory tour maps prepared for each of these cities. Covering content from the books, the maps features various visual materials, and present interactive narratives about the urban memory of Kayseri-Develi, Adana and Sivas.

Sivas Memory Tour Map

The map starts the tour from the madrasas of Buruciye, Sifaiye and Çifte Minare, which are located at the city center. Accompanied by oral history narratives and visual materials from the archive, this urban memory journey includes many stations such as Surp Prgich Church, Surp Minas Church, Surp Sarkis Church, Gök Madrasa, Ulu Mosque and Sivas Fortress.

Adana Memory Tour Map

The memory tour in Adana starts from Tas Köprü (Stone Bridge). In the light of the information provided by the old maps of the city, the map pins the buildings such as The Catholic Nuns’ School and the Armenian Protestant Church that do not stand today. The map also provides information regarding the current situation and usage of historical buildings such as Nuri Has Arcade, Tyrpani Factory, Greek Cemetery and St. Paul’s Church.

Develi Memory Tour Map

Featuring quotations from different parts of the Develi with its Armenian Cultural Heritage book, the map provides the user with the opportunity to have a memory tour of Develi on foot or by bike. Presenting a short introduction about the cultural diversity of the area, the map includes 15 stations in total. Through this route from Bilisd to Mount Khach, it is possible to explore the cultural heritage of Develi where the Armenian, Turkish and Greek communities live together.