YEREVAN — Public commemoration events for the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day (April 24), the Shushi Liberation Day (May 8) and Great Patriotic War Victory Day (May 9) will not take place in Armenia due to the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

He said that “It’s obvious that if we allow those events to be organized as usual, we’ll have an uncontrollable outbreak of the epidemic, hence citizens’ participation in these events must be limited.”

He said that only “protocol events” will take place during those days.

