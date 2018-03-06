Top Posts
Home Armenia Changes in Turkey’s Political Climate ‘Key to Possible Normalization with Armenia’ – Selina Dogan
ArmeniaArmenianNews

Changes in Turkey’s Political Climate ‘Key to Possible Normalization with Armenia’ – Selina Dogan

March 6, 2018

ANKARA (Tert.am)– No normalization of ties between Turkey and Armenia will be possible without changes in Turkey’s political climate, Selina Dogan, Istanbul-Armenian member of Turkey’s parliament said Monday, commenting on President Serzh Sarkisian’s recent decision to declare the Zurich protocols null and void.

“The Zurich protocols signed between Turkey and Armenia in 2009 were welcomed by the Armenians living in Turkey and the entire democratic public opinion. The meeting of the two countries’ Presidents had been an opportunity to rebuild the bridges for a “frozen” international relations. However, this climate ended with Turkey’s attitude that imposed the Nagorno-Karabakh problem as a condition to solve for the continuation of the relations. Unfortunately, there has been no improvement in bilateral relations since then.

I do not think in the current political conjuncture its possible dealing with the elimination of the non-contact between the two countries and the establishment of diplomatic and commercial relations,” she said in an interview with Tert.am.

President Serzh Sarkisian on Monday signed a decree to annul the Protocols on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, and the Development of Relations between Armenia and Turkey, committed to his earlier promise (delivered at the UN General Assembly) that Armenia would welcome the spring without those documents.

“Turkey is now undergoing an extraordinary process. It’s ruled by the state of Emergency,” Ms Dogan said. “We are experiencing a model of a security state in which all democratic institutions are rendered dysfunctional. As regards the international area, Turkey began to build its relations with the world on the basis of tensions. The European Union process is kind of “suspending”. I would love the two countries to really start diplomatic and commercial relations, and as a parliamentarian, I am ready to do my best, but I do not think that a relationship can begin without changing this political climate in Turkey”.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Mary A. Papazian Appointed New President of San Jose State University

January 28, 2016

Benefit Evening Raises Funds for Dikranagerd’s St. Giragos Church

June 2, 2014

London Olympic Games Officially Get Under Way with Opening Ceremonies

July 28, 2012

AMAA to Honor Child & Orphan Care Committee

September 1, 2016

Hosted by AGBU Asbeds: Ambassador Edward Djerejian to Address the Current Crisis in the Middle East

September 4, 2012

AMAA to Present a Lecture on Hrant Dink by Zaven Khanjian

December 29, 2014

Azerbaijan Opens Fire During OSCE Monitoring Near Armenia’s Chinari Village

August 31, 2017

An Open Letter to the Genocide Education ProjectAbout Facing History and Ourselves

October 31, 2011

Ten Injured in Grenade Attack in Yerevan Disco

March 20, 2012

Three Armenians Nominated for Emmy Awards

August 14, 2013

Leave a Reply