Changes in Turkey’s Political Climate ‘Key to Possible Normalization with Armenia’ – Selina Dogan

ANKARA (Tert.am)– No normalization of ties between Turkey and Armenia will be possible without changes in Turkey’s political climate, Selina Dogan, Istanbul-Armenian member of Turkey’s parliament said Monday, commenting on President Serzh Sarkisian’s recent decision to declare the Zurich protocols null and void.

“The Zurich protocols signed between Turkey and Armenia in 2009 were welcomed by the Armenians living in Turkey and the entire democratic public opinion. The meeting of the two countries’ Presidents had been an opportunity to rebuild the bridges for a “frozen” international relations. However, this climate ended with Turkey’s attitude that imposed the Nagorno-Karabakh problem as a condition to solve for the continuation of the relations. Unfortunately, there has been no improvement in bilateral relations since then.

I do not think in the current political conjuncture its possible dealing with the elimination of the non-contact between the two countries and the establishment of diplomatic and commercial relations,” she said in an interview with Tert.am.

President Serzh Sarkisian on Monday signed a decree to annul the Protocols on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, and the Development of Relations between Armenia and Turkey, committed to his earlier promise (delivered at the UN General Assembly) that Armenia would welcome the spring without those documents.

“Turkey is now undergoing an extraordinary process. It’s ruled by the state of Emergency,” Ms Dogan said. “We are experiencing a model of a security state in which all democratic institutions are rendered dysfunctional. As regards the international area, Turkey began to build its relations with the world on the basis of tensions. The European Union process is kind of “suspending”. I would love the two countries to really start diplomatic and commercial relations, and as a parliamentarian, I am ready to do my best, but I do not think that a relationship can begin without changing this political climate in Turkey”.