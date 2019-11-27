GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced the selection of award-winning and industry-leading MATT Construction as the project’s pre-construction general contractor.

“We are truly inspired by the vision for the Armenian American Museum and we are proud to be part of the team that will help bring this incredibly important, valuable, and timely cultural and educational center to fruition,” stated MATT Construction Vice President Joe Healy.

MATT Construction is a family and employee-owned general contractor that has built some of the most memorable buildings in California. The firm prides itself on helping museums build on-budget and on-schedule structures that align with their missions and celebrate their collections and programs. The award-winning firm has received numerous recognitions in the industry including AIA Los Angeles’ Building Team of the Year Award and Presidential Award.

MATT Construction’s notable museum and cultural projects include The Broad, Petersen Automotive Museum, Music Center Plaza, Skirball Cultural Center, LACMA, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Museum of Tolerance, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Kidspace Museum, Gagosian Gallery, Ahmanson Theatre, and more.

“MATT Construction’s unparalleled experience with iconic museum and cultural centers makes them an invaluable partner for the Armenian American Museum as we prepare the project for our historic groundbreaking year,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian.

The Armenian American Museum is currently in the pre-construction phase of the project with plans to begin construction in 2020.

MATT Construction will be guiding and supporting the design team and museum leadership on construction planning, estimating, constructability, value engineering, and project scheduling during the pre-construction phase.