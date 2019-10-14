WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Senate and House of Representatives condemned Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria, and called for sanctioning Turkey for its violence against innocent civilians, specifically targeting the Kurdish population and ethnic minorities in the region, such as Armenians, Assyrians, Yazidis, and other vulnerable minority groups, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

Today, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed reaching across the aisle to take additional measures.

“We must put together the strongest bipartisan, bicameral sanctions package similar to the bipartisan bill the House is advancing,” Speaker Pelosi said.

“I will be working across party lines in a bicameral fashion to draft sanctions and move quickly, appreciating President Trump’s willingness to work with the Congress,” stated Senator Graham.

Last week, a series of measures were discussed and proposed in both congressional chambers. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) introduced a framework of legislation that puts financial and visa restrictions on U.S.-based assets of Turkish authorities, sanctions military transactions with Turkey and the Turkish energy sector, and prohibits U.S. military assistance. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) introduced H.Res.625 to sanction Turkish officials and banks involved in the defense sector.

“The sanctions we are introducing will hold Erdogan accountable for this stunning disruption to international security,” stated Chairman Engel.

“Turkey’s military operation has already resulted in civilian casualties and threatens global security by creating conditions that will enable an ISIS resurgence. It must stop its incursion immediately,” Ranking Member McCaul said.