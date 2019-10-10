GLENDALE — The Armenian Council of America (ACA) supports the bipartisan legislation proposed by United States Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to sanction Turkey for invading northern Syria, attacking America’s Kurdish allies and indiscriminately bombing civilian areas.

ACA believes the bipartisan legislation is crucial in light of President Trump’s reckless and unexpected withdrawal of U.S. forces from northeast Syria, and the president’s sanctioning of the Turkish invasion, whose primary goal is the targeting and eradication of Kurds within the region and other ethnic minorities; including Armenians, Assyrians, and Yazidis.

The Graham-Van Hollen Turkey Sanctions Bill puts restrictions on U.S. assets of Turkey’s President, Vice president, Minister of National Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Treasury and Finance, Minister of Trade, and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. The bill targets Turkey’s energy sector and military, prohibiting U.S. military assistance, sanctions against any foreign person who sells or provides financial, material or technological support or who knowingly conducts business dealings with the Turkish military. The bill also implements visa restrictions upon Turkish authorities intending to travel to the United States.

ACA urges Americans throughout the nation to contact their Senators and Congressional Representatives, urging them to support the Turkey Sanctions Bill.

ACA considers the Turkey Sanctions Bill a first step towards ensuring Turkey cease its military operations and militant attitude towards regional minorities. The U.S. administration needs to re-engage with regional leaders, stand by and support its allies and demand the Turkish government stop its unilateral actions in northern Syria.

The U.S. government must mandate that Turkey cease its anti-democratic foreign and domestic policies.

ACA will continuously engage with elected officials, stakeholders, coalition partners, and local regional Armenian, Kurdish, Assyrian and Yazidi leaders, to combat Erdogan’s genocidal ambitions.

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community, and to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.