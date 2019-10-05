MUNICH — Hoffenheim’s Sargis Adamyan scored his first two Bundesliga goals to stun hosts Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday and earn their first ever win in Munich.

The 26-year-old Armenian national team striker scored either side of Robert Lewandowski’s 11th league goal of the season to earn Alfred Schreuder’s struggling side a shock victory over the champions, whose flat performance merited nothing more than a defeat.

Hoffenheim came into the game winless in four but found themselves up against a lackluster Bayern side who offered precious little creativity before Lewandowski cancelled out Adamyan’s opener.

An early lapse in Bayern’s defence allowed Adamyan a clear run at goal inside the opening five minutes but he hesitated, allowing Jerome Boateng to get a leg in the way of his shot, which ballooned over the crossbar.

Bayern were caught napping again nine minutes after half-time when Dennis Geiger robbed Kingsley Coman of the ball before playing in Adamyan, who cut inside two defenders and scored with a neat left-footed finish inside Neuer’s near-post.

Boateng floated a cross onto Gnabry’s head with 22 minutes remaining and the winger’s flick sent the ball curling just wide before Lewandowski rose unmarked to meet substitute Thomas Muller’s chipped pass and powered a header into the far corner of the net.

But the home crowd’s relief was short-lived. Hoffenheim continued to attack on the break and Robert Skov’s low cross found Adamyan on the edge of the box, from where he sent the winning goal skidding into the bottom corner of Neuer’s net, securing the victory for Hoffenheim.