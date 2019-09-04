FRESNO — The Society for Armenian Studies (SAS) will mark the 45th anniversary of its founding with a Banquet recognizing and honoring its past Presidents. Sponsored by the Organization of Istanbul Armenians (OIA), the Banquet will take place on at 7:00pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the OIA’s Banquet Hall at 19726 Sherman Way, Winnetka, California. The Banquet is part of the two-day international conference to take place at the University of California, Los Angeles on October 12-13 marking the 45th Anniversary of SAS. Entitled “Diaspora and ‘Stateless Power’: Social Discipline and Identity Formation across the Armenian Diaspora during the Long Twentieth Century,” the conference is in honor of Khachig Tölölyan.

“The 45th anniversary Banquet is an important event where we will honor for the first time all the past presidents of the Society. Those are the scholars who played a dominant role in shaping the Society over the past four decades. This will also be a unique opportunity where SAS will represent its new vision of the Society and the novel path that it has been pursuing. I encourage people to attend the Banquet and to learn more about the latest projects of the SAS,” said SAS President Bedross Der Matossian.

Tickets for the Banquet are available at $50.00 per person. If you are interested in attending the event please contact SAS Treasurer Barlow Der Mugrdechian at barlowd@csufresno.edu. Checks should be made out to “Society for Armenian Studies” and sent to: SAS, c/o Armenian Studies Program, 5245 N. Backer Ave., PB4, Fresno CA, 93740-8001. Payment can also be made online at: societyforarmenianstudies.com, using the “Donation” button. The deadline for reservations to be received is Friday, September 20. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information visit the SAS website at societyforarmenianstudies.com or their Facebook page @societyforarmenianstudies.