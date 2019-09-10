TORONTO — I Am Not Alone – Garin Hovhannisyan’s documentary on Armenia’s Velvet Revolution premiered at Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

Attending the event were Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan, director of the film Garin Hovhannisian, co-producer Serj Tankian, representatives of the Canadian Armenian community.

Hovannisian’s film captures the entirety of what came to be known as the “Velvet Revolution” in Armenia, beginning with current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan embarking on a 14-day protest march, and ending with the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan.

“Today I take my step. I take my step today. My path shines with hope, a new story underway. I’ve lost again and again. I’ve seen their mocking lies. But my will is made of stone. My spirit has survived,” Pashinyan reads in the trailer over images of protests and political activism. “I am not alone, not alone, not alone.”

I Am Not Alone extracts fascinating commentaries from an array of individuals on both sides, including Pashinyan and, most surprisingly, Serzh Sargsyan.