QUEBEC — On August 3, 2019, upon invitation of His Grace Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, Primate, a family of Original Peoples of Canada from Alberta visited the Diocesan Headquarters.

His Grace, accompanied by Rev. Fr. Komitas Mirzakhanyan, Parish Priest of Holy Cross Armenian Church of Laval, Rev. Fr. David Margaryan, Parish Priest of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Cathedral of Montreal, and Mr. Levon Isakhanyan, Diocesan Chancellor, welcomed the guests and introduced them to the history and the ongoing activities of the Diocese. The introduction was followed by a traditional breakfast.

The guests shared the story of their family as to how a century ago, the only survivor of the Armenian genocide from the Zorthian family arrived to North America and how the Zorthian blood line was eventually integrated into the Mountain Cree.

The Zorthian family, some that are living in California and some that are now Cree, a tribe of original peoples living in the rocky mountains of Alberta, treasure their heritage and celebrate the survival and culture of these peoples that overcame the extinction.

Zorthians invited the Diocesan Primate to visit them in Alberta.