YEREVAN – The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 will be held in Yerevan, from October 6-9, where world-renowned figures in this sector will be invited, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“At this moment, the organizers [of this event] are conducting negotiations with former US President Barack Obama, for whose one-day visit [to Yerevan] and a 30-minute speech [at this event] they are going to pay several hundred thousand dollars. Obama usually charges 400 to 800 thousand dollars for one speech. As to how much it will be required this time will show as a result of negotiations,” Hraparak wrote.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) is one of the largest and most prestigious ICT events in the world. It features discussions related to the evolution of the Digital Age.

The 23rd World Congress will bring the most exciting and important advancements of the digital world under the spotlight. Prominent tech leaders and emerging innovators will come together at WCIT 2019 to discuss the Power of Decentralization and explore how ICT reshapes our future. WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry.

2000 delegates from 70 countries, 10 special keynote speakers, 70 famous moderators and panelists including Rajiv Ramaswami, Chief Operating Officer VMware, Peter Beshar, Executive Vice Presidnet Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Alexis Ohanian, Co-founder Reddit & Initialized Capital, and others are scheduled to participate.