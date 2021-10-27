RIYADH — President Armen Sarkissian attended an international conference in Riyadh and spoke with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday during what he called a historic visit to the kingdom that has no diplomatic relations with Armenia.

“In the absence of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia since Armenia’s independence, when no official from Armenia had ever visited that country, the President of Armenia took a historic step, visiting for the first time a country with a unique role and significance in the Arab and Islamic world,” Sarkissian’s press office said in a late-night statement.

It emphasized the fact that Sarkissian was greeted at Riyadh airport “at the highest state level” by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.

“According to the official protocol, the state flag of the Republic of Armenia was hoisted at the airport,” added the statement.

Sarkissian sat next to Crown Prince Mohammed at the opening ceremony of the Future Investment Initiative forum held later in the day and also attended by other foreign leaders. The presidential press office reported on Wednesday that the two men talked to each other during the event.

“The President of Armenia and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia talked about the need to develop relations between the two countries and their future,” it said. “It was noted that the rich historical ties between the two peoples are a good basis for building future interstate relations.”

