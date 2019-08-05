PASADENA — On Saturday, August 17, 2019, AGBU Hye Geen and The Young Circle will be hosting this year’s Summer Luncheon titled, Let’s Blow Away the Blues, focusing on anxiety, social pressures, depression, and their impacts on the family and other relationships. The luncheon will be taking place at Boyajian Hall located at the AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Center in Pasadena, CA. The event will feature two guest speakers, Dr. Lisa Arslanian, and Dr. Sheyda Mia Melkonian.

The two guest speakers will share a wealth of information on the very important topic of mental health. Dr. Lisa Arslanian is a licensed clinical psychologist, working out of a private practice located in Encino, CA. She will be speaking about anxiety, social pressures, and depression. Dr. Sheyda Mia Melkonian is also a licensed clinical psychologist, who works out of a private clinic in Encino, CA. She will be discussing the impacts of anxiety, social pressures, and depression on the family and other relationships. Both women have been in practice for over a decade, working with and treating patients with anxiety and depressive disorders.

“With every conference and lecture, we want to bring a timely issue to the forefront and create a safe environment to talk and learn more about it. It is very important for Hye Geen and the Young Circle to make sure that our community of men and women have the necessary tools and know how to navigate through the difficulties of life,” said Mrs. Sona Yacoubian, AGBU Hye Geen Chair.

The goal of this luncheon is to help open minds and eliminate the stigma that exists around mental health. Mental health is integral to living a healthy and balanced life and it must be recognized as an essential part of physical health. To join this event and be a part of a truly important discussion please call the AGBU Western District office at 626-794-7942 to reserve your tickets.

www.agbuwd.org.